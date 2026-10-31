Journalist accuses Netflix's 'Reporting Live' of plagiarism

Ravishankar wrote, "The next time you want to name a reporter character Sandhya, show her uncovering illegal sand mining, create a Tamil villain, and pick bits & pieces from MY real life story which was pitched to you TWICE in 2022 and 2023 AND not give me any credit at the least.... Think hard and well."

"You owe me a public apology at the very least but I'm certain you have no moral fiber in you to do so."