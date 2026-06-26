'Bahubali: The Torch Bearer' review: Netflix documentary celebrates Rajamouli's magic

#3

How 'Baahubali' catapulted Rajamouli's career

While RRR earned Rajamouli global acclaim, he is at his strongest with Baahubali. The team also acknowledges that Baahubali gave them the confidence to dream even bigger with RRR and the upcoming Varanasi. Baahubali: The Epic, released last year, proved that this franchise has yet to breathe its last, and now, Bahubali: The Torch Bearer follows suit. Looks like Mahishmati's doors will never close.