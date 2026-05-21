'Bhojpuri Bawaal': Pawan Singh, Amrapali to star in reality show
What's the story
The upcoming reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal, set to air on JioHotstar and Colors, will feature some of the biggest names in Bhojpuri entertainment, reported Variety India. The show will star Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, and Tej Pratap Yadav. The series promises a unique "follow reality" format that delves into the personal and professional lives of these celebrities without resorting to scripted drama or eliminations.
Show format
Focusing on Bhojpuri superstardom
The camera will reportedly take a backseat and become a silent observer, providing an immersive and intimate look into the lives of these celebrities. The show will explore every aspect of Bhojpuri superstardom, from fame and popularity to rivalries and controversies. It aims to break stereotypes associated with India's heartland culture, which has been largely overlooked despite its significant contribution to mass entertainment through music, films, and series.
About contestants
Know more about the contestants
The show will highlight the unique culture and stories of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which have been largely ignored by mainstream media. Meanwhile, here's what some of the contestants are known for. Yadav is known for films like Nirahua Hindustani and Raja Babu, while Singh is an entertainer turned politician known for starring in projects like Ziddi Aashiq. On the other hand, Dubey is one of the highest-paid Bhojpuri female actors known for Border (2018).