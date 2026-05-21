'Bhojpuri Bawaal': Pawan Singh, Amrapali to star in reality show

The camera will reportedly take a backseat and become a silent observer, providing an immersive and intimate look into the lives of these celebrities. The show will explore every aspect of Bhojpuri superstardom, from fame and popularity to rivalries and controversies. It aims to break stereotypes associated with India's heartland culture, which has been largely overlooked despite its significant contribution to mass entertainment through music, films, and series.

About contestants

Know more about the contestants

The show will highlight the unique culture and stories of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which have been largely ignored by mainstream media. Meanwhile, here's what some of the contestants are known for. Yadav is known for films like Nirahua Hindustani and Raja Babu, while Singh is an entertainer turned politician known for starring in projects like Ziddi Aashiq. On the other hand, Dubey is one of the highest-paid Bhojpuri female actors known for Border (2018).