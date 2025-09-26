NewsBytes recommends: 'Mrigaya--The Hunt' on Hoichoi--gritty, engaging, and well-acted

The film is worth your time

The cast—Ritwick Chakraborty, Vikram Chatterjee, Saurav Das, and Priyanka Sarkar—really bring their characters to life as they clash and collaborate.

The film nails the gritty vibe of Kolkata thanks to sharp cinematography and suspenseful music.

While it keeps you guessing with plenty of twists, some scenes feel slow and overloaded with details.

Still, if you're into crime thrillers or neo-noir stories, this one's worth your time despite its flaws.