NewsBytes recommends: 'Mrigaya--The Hunt' on Hoichoi--gritty, engaging, and well-acted
Entertainment
"Mrigaya—The Hunt," the new Bengali action-thriller streaming online, follows the intense 13-day search for a sex worker's killer in Kolkata's Sonagachi.
Four very different cops take the lead, uncovering twists, betrayals, and a shadowy mastermind.
The film is worth your time
The cast—Ritwick Chakraborty, Vikram Chatterjee, Saurav Das, and Priyanka Sarkar—really bring their characters to life as they clash and collaborate.
The film nails the gritty vibe of Kolkata thanks to sharp cinematography and suspenseful music.
While it keeps you guessing with plenty of twists, some scenes feel slow and overloaded with details.
Still, if you're into crime thrillers or neo-noir stories, this one's worth your time despite its flaws.