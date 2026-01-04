'No pressure, just acting': Akashdeep Saigal returns in 'Naagin 7'
Akashdeep Saigal is back on TV after eight years, taking on a major role in Naagin 7.
He told Zoom he's not stressing about what people think, saying, "So as an actor, I can only say this, that whatever my role is or what I'm to be doing over there, I will just play my part without thinking anything about how fruitful it is going to be, if people are going to love it or not."
What's new with 'Naagin 7?'
Saigal is stepping in as a villain and says he's ready for viewers to either love or hate him—he's cool with both. He trusts showrunner Ektaa Kapoor's vision for the hit series.
Naagin 7 launched December 27 and features Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Namik Paul, and Eisha Singh. You can catch it weekends at 8pm on Colors or stream it on JioHotstar.
Quick rewind: Who is Akashdeep Saigal?
If you watched Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, you'll remember him as Ansh and Ekalavya Gujral. He also made waves as a Bigg Boss 5 finalist.
After being away since 2018, this comeback feels like a big deal—especially since Ektaa Kapoor personally invited him back for this role.