'No pressure, just acting': Akashdeep Saigal returns in 'Naagin 7' Entertainment Jan 04, 2026

Akashdeep Saigal is back on TV after eight years, taking on a major role in Naagin 7.

He told Zoom he's not stressing about what people think, saying, "So as an actor, I can only say this, that whatever my role is or what I'm to be doing over there, I will just play my part without thinking anything about how fruitful it is going to be, if people are going to love it or not."