Nolan captured actors' seasickness in Scottish waters for 'The Odyssey'
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, didn't fake the tough stuff: some scenes actually show actors seasick and hanging onto railings while filming in rough Scottish waters last summer.
Despite the chaos, the cast powered through, which Nolan said made him admire their dedication even more.
Damon leads 'The Odyssey' cast
Matt Damon stars as Odysseus alongside Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Robert Pattinson, and Anne Hathaway. The story follows Odysseus's epic 20-year journey home after the Trojan War.
Nolan called the stormy ocean shots "some of my favorite" in the movie.
The Odyssey sails into theaters on July 17, 2026!