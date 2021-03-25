-
Filmfare Awards 2021: Check the complete list of nominees here
The nominations for the 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021 are out.
The black comedy Ludo, and the social drama Thappad led the nominations with 18 and 17 nods respectively.
The awards will be telecast on April 11, 2021, at 12 pm on Colors TV and simulcast on Filmfare's Facebook Page.
You can check the full list of nominations here.
Film
'Gulabo Sitabo', 'Gunjan Saxena' up for 'Best Film'
Best Film: Gulabo Sitabo, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ludo, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Thappad.
Best Director: Anurag Basu (Ludo), Anubhav Sushila Sinha (Thappad), Om Raut (Tanhaji), Sharan Sharma (Gunjan Saxena), Shoojit Sircar (Gulabo Sitabo).
Best Film (Critics): Eeb Allay Ooo! (Prateek Vats), Gulabo Sitabo (Shoojit Sircar), Kaamyaab (Hardik Mehta), Lootcase (Rajesh Krishnan), Sir (Rohena Gera), Thappad (Anubhav Sushila Sinha).
Best Actor
Best Actor nominees include: Rajkummar Rao, SSR, Deepika Padukone
Best Actor (Male): Ajay Devgn (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior), Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo), Ayushmann Khurrana (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan), Irrfan (Angrezi Medium), Rajkummar Rao (Ludo), and Sushant Singh Rajput (Dil Bechara).
Best Actor (Female): Deepika Padukone (Chhapaak), Janhvi Kapoor (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl), Kangana Ranaut (Panga), Taapsee Pannu (Thappad), and Vidya Balan (Shakuntala Devi).
Best Actor (Critics)
Irrfan Khan posthumously nominated for Best Actor (Critics)
Best Actor (Male): Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo), Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium), Rajkummar Rao (Ludo), Sanjay Mishra (Kaamyaab), Shardul Bhardwaj (Eeb Allay Ooo!)
Best Actor (Female): Bhumi Pednekar (Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare), Konkona Sen Sharma (Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare), Sanya Malhotra (Ludo), Taapsee Pannu (Thappad), Tillotama Shome (Sir), Vidya Balan (Shakuntala Devi).
Best Supporting Actor
Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta nominated for supporting roles
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Deepak Dobriyal (Angrezi Medium), Gajraj Rao (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan), Kumud Mishra (Thappad), Pankaj Tripathi (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl), Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo), and Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior).
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Farrokh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo), Maanvi Gagroo (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan), Neena Gupta (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan), Richa Chadha (Panga), and Tanvi Azmi (Thappad).
Music
Best Music nominees include 'Chhapaak', 'Dil Bechara'
Best Music Album: Chhapaak (Shankar Ehsan Loy), Dil Bechara (AR Rahman), Love Aaj Kal (Pritam), Ludo (Pritam), and Malang (Various Artistes).
Best Lyrics: Gulzar for "Chhappak" (Chhappak), Irshad Kamil for "Mehrama" (Love Aaj Kal), Irshad Kamil for "Shayad" (Love Aaj Kal), Sayeed Qadri for "Humdum Hardam" (Ludo), Shakeel Azmi for "Ek Tukda Dhoop" (Thappad), Vayu for "Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho" (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan).
Information
Arijit Singh gets 2 nominations for 'Best Singer'
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh, "Shayad" (Love Aaj Kal) and "Aabad Barbaad" (Ludo); Ayushmann Khurrana, "Mere Liye Tum" (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan); Darshan Raval, "Mehrama" (Love Aal Kal); Raghav Chaitanya, "Ek Tukda Dhoop" (Thappad); Ved Sharma, "Malang" (Malang).
Music
Female singer nominees include Palak Muchhal, Sunidhi Chauhan
Best Playback Singer (Female): Antara Mitra, "Mehrama" (Love Aaj Kal); Asees Kaur, "Malang" (Malang); Palak Muchhal, "Mann Ki Dori" (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl); Shradha Mishra, "Mar Jayein Hum" (Shikaara); Sunidhi Chauhan, "Paas Nahi to Fail" (Shakuntala Devi).
Best Background Score: AR Rahman (Dil Bechara), Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad), Pritam (Ludo), Sameer Uddin (Lootcase), Sandeep Shridokar (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior).
Writing
'Thappad', 'Ludo', 'Lootcase' up for 'Best Screenplay'
Best Story: Anubhav Sushila Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad); Hardik Mehta (Kaamyaab); Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo); Kapil Sawant and Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase); Rohena Gera (Sir); Shubham (Eeb Allay Ooo!)
Best Screenplay: Anubhav Sushila Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad); Anurag Basu (Ludo); Kapil Sawant and Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase); Prakash Kapadia and Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior); Rohena Gera (Sir).
Other awards
'Dil Bechara', 'Bhankas' nominated for 'Best Choreography'
Best Production Design: Aditya Kanwar (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl), Anurag Basu (Ludo), Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo), Sandeep Meher (Panga), Sriram Kannan Iyengar, Sujeet Sawant (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior).
Best Choreography: Farah Khan, "Dil Bechara" (Dil Bechara); Ganesh Acharya, "Shankara Re Shankara" (Tanhaji); Ganesh Acharya, "Bhankas" (Baaghi 3); Kruti Mahesh and Rahul Shetty (Rnp), "Illegal Weapon" and "Nachi Nachi" (Street Dancer 3D).
Other awards
Nominations for cinematography, editing, VFX:
Best Cinematography: Archit Patel, Jay I Patel (Panga); Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo); Keiko Nakahara (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior); Saumyananda Sahi (Eeb Allay Ooo!); Soumik Sarmila Mukherjee (Thappad).
Best Editing: Ajay Sharma (Ludo); Anand Subaya (Lootcase); Chandrashekhar Prajapati (Gulabo Sitabo); Jacques Comets, Baptiste Ribrault (Sir); Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad).
Best VFX: Jayesh Vaishnav (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl), Mahesh Baria (Baaghi 3), Prasad Sutar (Tanhaji).
Other awards
'Baaghi 3', 'Tanhaji', 'Lootcase' nominated for 'Best Action'
Best Action: Ahmed Khan (Baaghi 3), Harpal Singh (Chhalaang), Ivanov Victor and Andreas Nguyen (Khuda Haafiz), Manohar Verma (Lootcase), Ramazan Bulut and RP Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Best Sound Design: Abhishek Nair, Shijin Melvin Hutton (Ludo); Ali Merchant (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl); Diapankar Jojo Chaki, Nihar Ranjan Samal (Gulabo Sitabo); Kaamod Kharade (Thappad); Lochan Kanvinde (Lootcase); Shubham (Eeb Allay Ooo!).
Other awards
'Chhapaak', 'Tanhaji' nominated for 'Best Costume Design'
Best Dialogue: Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Vinay Chhawal, and Sara Bodinar (Angrezi Medium); Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo); Kapil Sawant (Lootcase); Prasad Kapadia (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior); Samrat Chakraborty (Ludo).
Best Costume Design: Abilasha Sharma (Chhapaak); Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sheria (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior); Niddhi and Divvya Gambhir (Ludo); Niharika Bhasin (Shakuntala Devi); Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo).