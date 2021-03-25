The nominations for the 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021 are out.

The black comedy Ludo, and the social drama Thappad led the nominations with 18 and 17 nods respectively.

The awards will be telecast on April 11, 2021, at 12 pm on Colors TV and simulcast on Filmfare's Facebook Page.

You can check the full list of nominations here.