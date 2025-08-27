'Not in secret room': Shehbaz Gill on 'Bigg Boss 19'

Bigg Boss 19 kicked off with 16 contestants picked by public vote, but Shehbaz didn't make the cut—he lost out to Mridul Tiwari. Still, his fans have been loud about wanting him back on the show. After the late August 2024 premiere hosted by Salman Khan , Shehbaz thanked his supporters and made it clear he hasn't entered the house yet.

His thoughts on 'BB 19'

At the premiere, Shehbaz called every vote he received "one lakh" and shared how much he wants to join Bigg Boss 19 if given another shot.

He described his approach as aggressive but calm, aiming to entertain viewers.

Shehbaz also addressed his identity as Shehnaaz's brother and Sidharth Shukla's legacy, saying he feels proud of the association and does not feel pressured by it.