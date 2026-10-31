November 5 box office showdown: 'Ramayana' versus 'Godzilla Minus Zero'
Two big movies, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend and Godzilla Minus Zero, are set for a box office face-off on November 5, 2026, and early buzz says both are set for a box office face-off.
Ramayana is getting noticed for its impressive visuals (though some say it leans a bit heavy on CGI), while Godzilla Minus Zero stands out for its emotional story and epic monster battles.
'Ramayana' technical praise, 'Godzilla' gripping narrative
Ramayana's Los Angeles premiere got applause for technical achievements, but some viewers felt it was a bit long.
Meanwhile, Godzilla Minus Zero wowed fans at the New York Film Festival with its gripping narrative and kaiju action.
Ramayana boasts technical achievements, so expect big crowds this Diwali weekend.
On the other side, Godzilla's emotional punch and franchise hype could make it a fan favorite too.