November 5 box office showdown: 'Ramayana' versus 'Godzilla Minus Zero'

Two big movies, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend and Godzilla Minus Zero, are set for a box office face-off on November 5, 2026, and early buzz says both are set for a box office face-off.

Ramayana is getting noticed for its impressive visuals (though some say it leans a bit heavy on CGI), while Godzilla Minus Zero stands out for its emotional story and epic monster battles.