On 'Bigg Boss 20' Khan says he apologized to father
Entertainment
Salman Khan got real on Bigg Boss 20, sharing that he's apologized to his dad, Salim Khan, for past mistakes.
The episode focused on family regrets and why it's important to make amends sooner rather than later.
As Salman put it, "We all have regrets, and then we repent."
Khan's family rift healed by brother
Salman opened up about a tough time in his own family: his maternal grandfather didn't speak to Salim for five years after his parents' marriage because his mother was marrying someone from the film industry who wanted to become an actor.
Things finally smoothed over when Salman's brother Sohail was born.
By sharing this, along with contestants' stories, the show highlighted that no matter how big the rift, it's never too late to reach out and heal things with loved ones.