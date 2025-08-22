OTT review: 'Sanju Weds Geetha 2' is a tedious watch
Sanju Weds Geetha 2, the Kannada romantic drama starring Srinagara Kitty and Rachita Ram, just landed on Amazon Prime Video.
The movie first hit theaters back in January 2025 but didn't get much love. After a re-edit that added 20 more minutes, it was re-released five months later before making its way online.
The story of Sanju and Geetha's relationship over 10 years
The film follows Sanju, a silk weaver, and Geetha, the daughter of a business tycoon, as their relationship faces social pressures and big ambitions over 10 years.
It is a spiritual sequel to the 2011 original, with no direct plot connection, but changes things up by letting one main character survive this time.
The film was a flop at the box office
Even with scenes shot across Europe, critics weren't impressed with the story or pacing. Audience reactions were negative too.
Rachita Ram skipped promoting the film, and Ragini Dwivedi's role was cut down after heavy edits.