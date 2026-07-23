'We aren't afraid...': Pankaj Tripathi addresses attack on brother
What's the story
Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has spoken out about the recent attack on his elder brother, Vijayendranath Tiwari, in Gopalganj, Bihar. The incident reportedly occurred due to a land dispute. Despite the distressing nature of the event, Tripathi has expressed his unwavering faith in the justice system. He said, "I have a lot of affection for my family and we speak at least once every day."
Faith in justice
Tripathi on why he isn't worried
Tripathi further said, "The incident did affect me, but I have full faith in the justice system. Hum log darne wale log nahi hai. Humne kisi ke liye sansar mein galat kiya hi nahi toh kiss baat ka darr (We aren't the lot to get afraid. We have done no wrong, why should we be afraid?)."
"Woh apriya ghatna hai, and nothing else. Jeevan mein yeh sab ghatna chalti rehti hai (It was an unpleasant event; it happens)."
Career move
On his upcoming projects
Despite the personal turmoil, Tripathi is busy with his professional commitments. He is starring in Ohh My Dog without charging a fee and has returned to theater after a 12-13-year break with La Ilaaj.
"That is because of screen fatigue. Today, everything is on a screen, films, reels, podcasts. Theatre offers a real experience, where humans perform for humans," he said about his return to the stage.
Stage anxiety
His return to theater
Tripathi admitted to feeling nervous about his return to the stage after such a long time.
He said, "There are no retakes in theater. You're performing live, so there's always the anxiety of getting every cue and dialogue right."
However, he has received a very good response from audiences for La Ilaaj, which has already had five to six shows in Mumbai.