'We aren't afraid...': Pankaj Tripathi addresses attack on brother 

Tripathi further said, "The incident did affect me, but I have full faith in the justice system. Hum log darne wale log nahi hai. Humne kisi ke liye sansar mein galat kiya hi nahi toh kiss baat ka darr (We aren't the lot to get afraid. We have done no wrong, why should we be afraid?)."

"Woh apriya ghatna hai, and nothing else. Jeevan mein yeh sab ghatna chalti rehti hai (It was an unpleasant event; it happens)."