Paresh Rawal cites 'technical issues' for 'Hera Pheri 3' delays

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has revealed that a "technical issue" between the producer and Akshay Kumar is causing delays in the shooting of Hera Pheri 3 . The film's production has faced controversies, such as Rawal's temporary exit from the franchise and a lawsuit filed by Kumar's production company for ₹25cr regarding this exit.

Details 'When these two resolve the issue...' Speaking to The Comedy Factory on YouTube, Rawal mentioned that the reports of Kumar's production company suing for ₹25cr are exaggerated. "It's like kachva chaap agarbatti (too much smoke without any reason)." "This is a technical issue between the producer and an actor (Kumar)." "Nothing to do with me. When these two resolve the issue, I'll just have to sign the papers."

Return Earlier, Rawal clarified his exit was not a controversy After his sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3, Rawal returned to the project. He had earlier said in a podcast, "There's no controversy. I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful." "It is our responsibility toward the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can't take things for granted."

Legal battle The legal dispute and Rawal's clarification The legal dispute arose after Kumar's production company, Cape of Good Films, moved to sue Rawal over his abrupt exit from Hera Pheri 3. On May 18, before the case was filed, Rawal had clarified on social media that his decision to step away from the movie was not due to creative differences. He reiterated his respect and faith in director Priyadarshan.

