'It's not just a film': Paresh Rawal lauds 'Dhurandhar 2'
What's the story
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has expressed his admiration for the blockbuster film Dhurandhar 2, calling it a "saga." Speaking to PTI, he said, "I liked Dhurandhar a lot; it's not just a film but a saga." "For the first time, I felt I should have been part of it." The film is currently ruling the box office and has received positive reviews for its story and performances. It's directed by Aditya Dhar.
Actor's jest
Rawal's joke about Madhavan's character in 'Dhurandhar 2'
Rawal also shared a light-hearted moment with Dhar after watching Dhurandhar 2. He said, "I jokingly told Aditya after watching the film that I learned [Ajit] Doval sahab has a twin brother. One looks like me, and the other looks like R Madhavan. In the film, Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, a character inspired by the National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval. Previously, Rawal essayed Govind Bhardwaj in Uri: The Surgical Strike. His character was also inspired by Doval.
Career update
Meanwhile, look at Rawal's upcoming projects
Rawal, who was last seen in the controversial film The Taj Story, will next be seen in Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar. He is also a part of the comedy multistarrer Welcome to the Jungle. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run, but the makers have not announced its OTT release date yet.