Paresh Rawal praises 'Dhurandhar 2'

'It's not just a film': Paresh Rawal lauds 'Dhurandhar 2'

By Isha Sharma 05:56 pm Apr 05, 202605:56 pm

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Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has expressed his admiration for the blockbuster film Dhurandhar 2, calling it a "saga." Speaking to PTI, he said, "I liked Dhurandhar a lot; it's not just a film but a saga." "For the first time, I felt I should have been part of it." The film is currently ruling the box office and has received positive reviews for its story and performances. It's directed by Aditya Dhar.