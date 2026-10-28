Are 'Shaque' co-stars Parineeti Chopra and Jennifer Winget feuding?
What's the story
Parineeti Chopra and Jennifer Winget, the stars of Netflix's series Shaque: Trust No One, have dismissed rumors of a feud between them. The speculation began after videos from a recent reunion party for the show's cast and crew showed Winget standing behind Chopra due to space constraints. Social media users accused Chopra of deliberately pushing Winget back out of jealousy. However, both actors have now clarified that they are on good terms.
Social media response
'Pari has always been kind and loving toward me'
Winget took to her Instagram Stories to clarify the situation. She wrote, "Let's please be kinder to each other and stop the negativity and make this into something it isn't. I simply backed out because there was not enough space there."
"Pari has always been kind and loving toward me, and we have nothing but love for each other. We're a team, and there's enough room for all of us to shine without pulling each other down."
Statement
Chopra echoed Winget's sentiments
Chopra echoed Winget's sentiments and criticized "self-proclaimed journalists" for their "wild interpretations."
She said, "Jenny is, and will ALWAYS be, my favorite girl! She was my favorite in Shaque, and what a brilliant actor she is!"
"To those manufacturing controversies for a few minutes of fame - perhaps try doing something meaningful with your lives? But thanks for the entertainment. We needed a good laugh."
Show synopsis
About 'Shaque: Trust No One' series and its cast
Directed by Rensil D'Silva and produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Productions, Shaque: Trust No One features a stellar ensemble including Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi, and Dhruv Choudhry.
The show follows Anvita (Chopra), a mother whose newborn daughter goes missing from a hospital. For nine years, she continues searching for her child while uncovering secrets about the people around her.
It premiered on September 24 to mixed reviews.