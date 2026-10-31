Parthasarthy and Rajan urge support for 'Ramayana' VFX despite criticism

Yashoda Parthasarthy and Vijesh Rajan, writer-director and VFX supervisors known for their work on Sacred Games, have responded to criticism of Ramayana's visual effects.

They told Hindustan Times that the project should be supported regardless of flaws and that backing homegrown films helps them get global attention.

They also pointed out that there's a big difference between helpful feedback and just plain trolling, which can really discourage filmmakers.