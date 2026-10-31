Parthasarthy and Rajan urge support for 'Ramayana' VFX despite criticism
Yashoda Parthasarthy and Vijesh Rajan, writer-director and VFX supervisors known for their work on Sacred Games, have responded to criticism of Ramayana's visual effects.
They told Hindustan Times that the project should be supported regardless of flaws and that backing homegrown films helps them get global attention.
They also pointed out that there's a big difference between helpful feedback and just plain trolling, which can really discourage filmmakers.
Parthasarthy, Rajan release 'Aakhri Ride'
Rajan shared his hope to see Indian epics rival Western blockbusters, especially since Ramayana teamed up with icons like Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.
Parthasarthy explained how tough it is to create Hollywood-level VFX on a much smaller budget and asked people to recognize the huge effort from those 10,000 people behind the scenes.
By the way, their new short film Aakhri Ride drops today (October 31) on the YouTube channel Oh Short Flips, which is curated by Anurag Kashyap!