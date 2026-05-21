The film was released on May 15

'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' remains stable; nears ₹40cr globally

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:19 pm May 21, 202612:19 pm

What's the story

The family entertainer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi, is inching closer to the ₹40cr mark worldwide. Despite mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike, the film has been holding steady at the box office. On its sixth day of release (Wednesday), it collected ₹2.75cr net in India across 5,559 shows according to Sacnilk.