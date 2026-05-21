'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' remains stable; nears ₹40cr globally
What's the story
The family entertainer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi, is inching closer to the ₹40cr mark worldwide. Despite mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike, the film has been holding steady at the box office. On its sixth day of release (Wednesday), it collected ₹2.75cr net in India across 5,559 shows according to Sacnilk.
Box office details
India net total stands at ₹27cr
The film's Day 6 collection marks a 21.4% drop from Tuesday's earnings of ₹3.5cr net. This decline has pushed the India gross collection to ₹32.07cr and the India net total to ₹27cr. In overseas markets, it earned an estimated ₹60L on Wednesday, taking its international gross total to ₹5.35cr and worldwide gross collection to around ₹37.42cr.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, features Khurrana as Prajapati Pandey, Ali Khan as Chanchal Kumari, Gabbi as Aparna Trivedi (Prajapati's wife), and Singh as Nilofer Khan. The ensemble cast also includes Vijay Raaz, Guneet Singh Sodhi, Durgesh Kumar, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Vishal Vashishtha, Shireesh Kumar Sharma, and Deepika Amin. It was released on May 15 this year.