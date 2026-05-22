'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' dips further, but crosses ₹40cr
What's the story
The family entertainer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, has completed its first week at the box office. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film opened to mixed reviews and failed to beat its predecessor's numbers. On Day 7 (Thursday), it saw a drop of 27.3% from Day 6 collections with earnings of ₹2cr across 4,940 shows.
Earnings breakdown
Looking at film in numbers
The film's total India gross collection has now reached ₹34.43cr, while the total India net collection stands at ₹29cr. In the overseas market, it collected ₹0.5cr on Day 7, taking the overseas gross to ₹5.85cr and pushing the worldwide gross collection to ₹40.28cr. The movie's day-wise net earnings in India were: Day 1: ₹4cr; Day 2: ₹5.75cr; Day 3: ₹7.75cr; Day 4: ₹3.25cr; Day 5: ₹3.5cr; Day 6: ₹2.75cr; and Day 7: ₹2cr (totaling to ₹29cr).
Comparison with prequel
How did the previous installment fare on Day 7?
On Day 7, the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, had collected ₹4.36cr. Its total India net collection was ₹55.97cr. The new installment features a talented ensemble cast including Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Vashishtha, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Shireesh Kumar Sharma, and Deepika Amin, among others. It was released on May 15 and will face competition from Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Panday, releasing on Friday.