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'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' dips further, but crosses ₹40cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:03 am May 22, 202611:03 am

What's the story

The family entertainer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, has completed its first week at the box office. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film opened to mixed reviews and failed to beat its predecessor's numbers. On Day 7 (Thursday), it saw a drop of 27.3% from Day 6 collections with earnings of ₹2cr across 4,940 shows.