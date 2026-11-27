Perry and Justin Trudeau take £80,000 private Venice Simplon-Orient-Express carriage
Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just took a seriously fancy train ride together on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.
Their private carriage from Paris to Venice, complete with a double bedroom, library with a hidden door, and even a sculpted bathtub, cost about £80,000 for 24 hours.
Perry shared glimpses of scenic views, a game of backgammon, and cozy moments on Instagram.
Trudeau gave Metafuturo speech in Barcelona
Besides the train journey, they stopped in Spain, Italy, and France. Trudeau spoke at the Metafuturo conference in Barcelona on November 17.
They also checked out Christmas markets and snapped a selfie with French President Emmanuel Macron.
The trip wrapped up with some downtime in Venice before they flew out on November 23.