Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just took a seriously fancy train ride together on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

Their private carriage from Paris to Venice, complete with a double bedroom, library with a hidden door, and even a sculpted bathtub, cost about £80,000 for 24 hours.

Perry shared glimpses of scenic views, a game of backgammon, and cozy moments on Instagram.