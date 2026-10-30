Perumbavoor explains Mohanlal's brief 'Jailer 2' role at 'L368' launch
Entertainment
Producer Antony Perumbavoor has opened up about why fans were upset with Mohanlal's short screen time in Jailer 2.
At the launch of their next film, L368, he shared that "That is not a source of happiness for us Malayalis. We, too, share that lack of happiness," especially since some moments teased in the trailer never made it to the final movie.
'Jailer 2' edits left team uninformed
Perumbavoor's comments echo recent criticism from fans and Mohanlal's costume designer about how Jailer 2 was edited.
It seems even Mohanlal's team wasn't told ahead of time about these changes, which added to the disappointment.
For now, though, everyone's looking forward to what Mohanlal does next in tentatively titled L368.