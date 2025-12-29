Prabhas's 'The RajaSaab' racks up $200K in US pre-sales ahead of release

What else to know

Directed by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is a horror fantasy and one of India's most expensive films, featuring massive sets built near Hyderabad.

The cast packs star power too—Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan join Prabhas on screen.

After hits like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, expectations are high that this one will deliver both scale and excitement.