Prabhas's 'The RajaSaab' racks up $200K in US pre-sales ahead of release
Entertainment
Prabhas's next big film, The RajaSaab, is already making waves before its January 9, 2026 premiere.
Dropping right at Sankranti—a festival known for blockbuster releases—the movie has crossed $200K (about ₹2cr) in US ticket pre-sales by December 28.
That's a strong sign fans are hyped and ready for another Prabhas spectacle.
What else to know
Directed by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is a horror fantasy and one of India's most expensive films, featuring massive sets built near Hyderabad.
The cast packs star power too—Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan join Prabhas on screen.
After hits like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, expectations are high that this one will deliver both scale and excitement.