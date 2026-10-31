Prakash Raj to join Rahul Gandhi's 'Chalo Dilli' march
Entertainment
Actor Prakash Raj is set to join Rahul Gandhi and others in the Chalo Dilli march on November 1, 2026, standing up for voters' rights.
Raj says protecting the right to vote is crucial, especially after nearly 10 million names were deleted from electoral rolls, a move he feels is affecting minority communities.
Prakash Raj removed from voter rolls
Raj himself was dropped from Bengaluru's voter list after an address change.
He's now planning legal steps and calling out the state government for not stepping in.
By joining this march, Raj hopes to push for fair elections and make sure everyone's voice counts.