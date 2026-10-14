Prasad blames Sankranthi season for 'The Raja Saab' underperformance
Entertainment
Prabhas's big-budget film The Raja Saab didn't click at the box office, and producer TG Vishwa Prasad thinks the Sankranthi festival release is to blame.
He pointed out that delayed premieres and pricey tickets made things worse, saying, "One of the fundamental mistakes was coming in a season (Sankranthi). It would've been different had we released it at a different time."
Prasad pivots to 'Garividi Lakshmi'
Despite a huge ₹400 crore budget and a cast featuring Sanjay Dutt and Nidhi Agerwal, the film's haunted adventure storyline just didn't connect with audiences.
Now, Prasad is shifting focus to his next project, Garividi Lakshmi.
He also clarified he's only handling distribution for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming movie Spirit. He isn't producing it.