Priya Kapur files defamation case against sister-in-law Mandhira Kapur Smith
Entertainment
Priya Kapur, widow of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, has filed a criminal defamation case against her sister-in-law Mandhira Kapur Smith.
Priya claims Mandhira made false and damaging statements about her online and in interviews, even though the issues are still being decided in court as part of a massive ₹30,000 crore estate dispute.
What sparked the legal fight
This move comes as Priya asked the Supreme Court for copies of Sunjay's divorce-related court records with actor Karisma Kapoor.
The court asked Karisma (or Karisma's counsel) to file a response within two weeks.
Meanwhile, Mandhira publicly criticized Priya's request, saying it distracts from the estate dispute and that divorce details should stay private for the kids' sake.