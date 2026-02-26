Priyadarshan confirms 'Hera Pheri 3' won't start this year

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan , known for his iconic comedies in Hindi cinema, recently spoke to ETimes about his upcoming projects. He clarified that his next, Bhooth Bangla, was never meant to be a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa . "This is not true because neither I nor the producer (Bhushan Kumar) discussed a second part," he said. The film will be released on April 10 and stars Akshay Kumar . The director also shared an update on his long-delayed comedy sequel, Hera Pheri 3.

Film rights Wait grows longer for 'Hera Pheri 3' Hera Pheri 3 is currently stuck in a legal mess over franchise and music rights. "There are a lot of complications around that. Even when part three was announced, certain people said they have the rights to the film, while others claimed rights to the music," he explained. "So there are many complications that need to be sorted out." He confirmed that it will not go on floors this year due to these issues.

Actor collaboration On working with Saif Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal Priyadarshan also shared his experience working with Saif Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal. He said, "This is the first time I'm working with Saif [in Haiwaan]." "He comes to the set with so many questions...wanting to understand every detail. So we've developed a great equation, I answer, and he keeps asking," he added. Speaking about Rawal, who briefly quit Hera Pheri 3 earlier, he said, "We have nothing against each other. I've been working with him for a long time."

