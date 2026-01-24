'Raja Saab': Producer files police complaint over 'derogatory remarks'
What's the story
SKN, the creative producer of The Raja Saab, has filed a police complaint against social media handles for allegedly impersonating him and posting "derogatory and misleading remarks" about the film and its actors. The complaint was lodged at the Cyber Crime Police Station on Friday.
Statement
'Such malicious acts are intended to create confusion...'
SKN said in a statement, "Such malicious acts are intended to create confusion and spread negativity." "Strict legal action will be taken against those involved, and the matter is currently under investigation." The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi and starring Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar among others, was released on January 9.
Film synopsis
'The Raja Saab' plot and sequel details
The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy about a man who lives with his grandmother, Ganga Devi, in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh. She suffers from Alzheimer's and believes her husband Kanakaraju (Dutt) is on a mission. The film's sequel, The Raja Saab Circus 1935, has been confirmed by director Maruthi.