R Madhavan shares 'Rainman' moments from 'Dhurandhar' sets
Feb 02, 2026

R Madhavan, who stars as an IB director in "Dhurandhar," shared a lighthearted Instagram video from the Leh and Ladakh sets.

He joked, "Oh, the beautiful Leh and Ladakh. It was supposed to be a sunny day, but as luck would have it, I bring in the rains wherever I go, apparently," after torrential rain, with scenes being shot in the rain.