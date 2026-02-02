R Madhavan shares 'Rainman' moments from 'Dhurandhar' sets
R Madhavan, who stars as an IB director in "Dhurandhar," shared a lighthearted Instagram video from the Leh and Ladakh sets.
He joked, "Oh, the beautiful Leh and Ladakh. It was supposed to be a sunny day, but as luck would have it, I bring in the rains wherever I go, apparently," after torrential rain, with scenes being shot in the rain.
Aditya Dhar's dream shot: Clear sky outside plane
Director Aditya Dhar had pictured a bright, clear sky for the movie's opening scene inside a plane—wanting that dramatic contrast between calm outside and chaos inside.
But every time Madhavan arrived, heavy rain followed, earning him the nickname "Rainman."
In a twist of fate, those moody skies actually worked perfectly for the shot.
Film is inspired by real events like IC-814 hijacking
"Dhurandhar" is the first installment of a two-part film series packed with stars like Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt.
The story follows an Indian agent undercover in Karachi to stop terror attacks on India, inspired by real events like the IC-814 hijacking and Mumbai attacks.
It's not just trending.