Radhika Apte's 'Sister Midnight' is now streaming

You can catch Sister Midnight right now on Prime Video or JioHotstar—perfect for your next movie night.

Why is everyone talking about it?

The film made waves at Cannes 2024 with a nomination for the Camera d'Or. It picked up awards at Fantastic Fest and Hawaii International Film Festival, plus several British Independent Film Award nominations—including Best Lead Performance for Apte.

The story explores marriage, identity, and rebellion against Mumbai's vibrant backdrop.