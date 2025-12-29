'Drishyam 3' drama: Director dares Akshaye Khanna to go solo Entertainment Dec 29, 2025

Director Abhishek Pathak called out Akshaye Khanna after his sudden exit from Drishyam 3, saying, "I wish him all the best, and would say—try to do a solo film now."

He added, "That's something very stupid because we have known each other for a very long time."