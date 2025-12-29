'Drishyam 3' drama: Director dares Akshaye Khanna to go solo
Director Abhishek Pathak called out Akshaye Khanna after his sudden exit from Drishyam 3, saying, "I wish him all the best, and would say—try to do a solo film now."
He added, "That's something very stupid because we have known each other for a very long time."
What happened with Khanna and 'Drishyam 3?'
Khanna, who played Tarun Ahlawat in Drishyam 2, dropped out less than two weeks before filming was set to start—even after signing on, doing look tests, and getting paid.
The fallout reportedly started over a disagreement about wearing a wig for continuity.
Producer's reaction and what's next
Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak accused Khanna of being unprofessional and even sent him a legal notice for not responding to calls.
With Khanna gone, Jaideep Ahlawat will join the cast in a new role alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor.
Drishyam 3 is now set for release on October 2.