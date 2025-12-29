Bollywood icon Dharmendra passes away at 89
Bollywood's beloved "He-Man," Dharmendra, died on Monday at 89 after battling age-related health issues.
He passed away at his residence in Mumbai, 12 days after being discharged from Breach Candy Hospital following a recent admission.
Fans and stars across India are sharing heartfelt tributes online, reflecting the deep impact he had on Indian cinema.
Who was Dharmendra?
Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol in Nasrali, Ludhiana district, Punjab, in 1935, Dharmendra starred in over 300 films across six decades, making his debut with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960).
He became famous for action-packed hits like Phool Aur Patthar, Sholay, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh.
Beyond acting, he launched Vijayta Films—kickstarting the careers of his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol—and earned honors like the Padma Bhushan and Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.
Remembered by co-stars
Madhuri Dixit remembered him as "an icon who defined grace, strength and humility," recalling his encouraging nature and love for poetry.
Many in Bollywood are celebrating not just his legendary roles but also his kindness off-screen.