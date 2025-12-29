Bollywood icon Dharmendra passes away at 89

Who was Dharmendra?

Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol in Nasrali, Ludhiana district, Punjab, in 1935, Dharmendra starred in over 300 films across six decades, making his debut with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960).

He became famous for action-packed hits like Phool Aur Patthar, Sholay, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh.

Beyond acting, he launched Vijayta Films—kickstarting the careers of his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol—and earned honors like the Padma Bhushan and Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.