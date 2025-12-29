'Passport confiscated'—Mahesh Babu's playful response to SS Rajamouli Entertainment Dec 29, 2025

Mahesh Babu took a quick New Year getaway with his family, pausing the shoot of his upcoming film Varanasi.

Spotted at Hyderabad airport, he flashed his passport and gave a cheerful thumbs-up, joined by wife Namrata Shirodkar and their kids Sitara and Gautham.