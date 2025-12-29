Next Article
'Passport confiscated'—Mahesh Babu's playful response to SS Rajamouli
Mahesh Babu took a quick New Year getaway with his family, pausing the shoot of his upcoming film Varanasi.
Spotted at Hyderabad airport, he flashed his passport and gave a cheerful thumbs-up, joined by wife Namrata Shirodkar and their kids Sitara and Gautham.
Why the 'passport confiscated' joke?
Director SS Rajamouli had earlier joked online that he'd "confiscated" Mahesh's passport to keep him focused on Varanasi's intense filming.
The movie quietly started rolling. It also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Mahesh Babu's family-first tradition
Turns out, Mahesh is all about making time for family even during busy shoots.
Varanasi quietly started rolling after months of prep. This epic fantasy adventure is set for a 2027 release.