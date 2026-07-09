Rajesh Sharma's injury raises questions about safety protocols in industry

Industry implications

Need for an enforceable system to protect actors

The incident has also raised questions about the protection offered to actors who are not stars but are essential to the storytelling machinery. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has reportedly demanded that the producers bear the full cost of Sharma's treatment and that a high-level investigation be conducted into safety protocols on set. The association's intervention matters because individual actors may not be in a position to take on insurers, fight producers, or production managers on their own.