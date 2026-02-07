Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan's 'Thalaivar173': Promo shoot begins on this date

Director, music, and production team details

This project brings together some heavy hitters: Cibi Chakravarthi is directing after stepping in for Sundar C, and music comes from Anirudh Ravichander.

Kamal Haasan is involved too, and Soundarya Rajinikanth returns to production after 16 years.

No release date has been announced, and expectations are high—director Chakravarthi even said "when you walk out of the theaters after watching #Thalaivar173, you will be walking out with satisfaction. It's a promise. Again, I am saying, It's a promise."