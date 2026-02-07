Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan's 'Thalaivar173': Promo shoot begins on this date
Rajinikanth fans, mark your calendars—a promo shoot featuring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan is scheduled to start on February 7, 2026 at Prasad Studios, with ace cinematographer Rajiv Menon behind the camera.
The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and promises to be a big commercial entertainer.
Director, music, and production team details
This project brings together some heavy hitters: Cibi Chakravarthi is directing after stepping in for Sundar C, and music comes from Anirudh Ravichander.
Kamal Haasan is involved too, and Soundarya Rajinikanth returns to production after 16 years.
No release date has been announced, and expectations are high—director Chakravarthi even said "when you walk out of the theaters after watching #Thalaivar173, you will be walking out with satisfaction. It's a promise. Again, I am saying, It's a promise."