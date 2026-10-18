Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' opens with 300cr worldwide in 3 days
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 just made history with the biggest international opening of 2026, pulling in over ₹300 crore worldwide within three days of its October 15 release.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and featuring stars like Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Vijay Sethupathi, this action-packed sequel is clearly striking a chord with fans everywhere.
'Jailer 2' India day3 net 47.8cr
On day three alone, Jailer 2 earned ₹47.8 crore net in India.
The Tamil version led with ₹34.6 crore from 7,802 shows; Telugu brought in ₹8.5 crore across 21,000 shows; Hindi added ₹4.25 crore from 4,554 shows; and even the Kannada version chipped in with ₹45 lakh from 148 shows.
This cross-language success really highlights Rajinikanth's massive pan-India (and global) appeal.