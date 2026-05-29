Will Rajkumar Santoshi direct 'Khalnayak Returns'? Director reveals
What's the story
Actor Sanjay Dutt is in talks with director Rajkumar Santoshi for a potential collaboration on Khalnayak Returns, the sequel to his blockbuster Khalnayak. The actor will also co-produce the film. Confirming the discussions, Santoshi told Variety India, "We are talking and have been wanting to work together. It could be Khal Nayak 2 or any other film. Even if it is Khal Nayak 2, it is fine."
Film details
First part was helmed by Subhash Ghai
Santoshi's clarification comes after Bollywood Hungama recently reported that the director has politely declined Dutt's request due to prior commitments. To recall, the sequel was announced in April. The original film was directed by Subhash Ghai, who also produced it. Speaking about the project earlier, Ghai revealed that Dutt had written to him from jail, expressing his passion for revisiting the story. He said it was Dutt's sincerity that convinced him about the sequel.
Mentor-mentee relationship
Ghai will creatively oversee the movie
Ghai had said the sequel would need a strong director, while adding that he would guide the project creatively. Dutt, in turn, called Ghai his mentor and said the film would not be possible without him. Released in 1993, Khal Nayak starred Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff. The film was one of the biggest hits of that year. It's now streaming on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video.