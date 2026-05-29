Will Rajkumar Santoshi direct 'Khalnayak Returns'? Director reveals

Film details

First part was helmed by Subhash Ghai

Santoshi's clarification comes after Bollywood Hungama recently reported that the director has politely declined Dutt's request due to prior commitments. To recall, the sequel was announced in April. The original film was directed by Subhash Ghai, who also produced it. Speaking about the project earlier, Ghai revealed that Dutt had written to him from jail, expressing his passion for revisiting the story. He said it was Dutt's sincerity that convinced him about the sequel.