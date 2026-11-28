Rajshri Productions screens 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' for ASHA workers
Rajshri Productions and Bhamla Foundation are putting on a special screening of Yeh Prem Mol Liya just for 300 ASHA workers in Mumbai. It's their way of saying thanks to these women who work tirelessly in community health care.
The film, Sooraj Barjatya's latest film, has been getting love for its honest take on relationships and family.
Barjatya, Khurrana and officials honor ASHA
The event will see big names like Ministers Ashish Shelar and Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, filmmaker and producer Sooraj Barjatya, and stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari joining the celebration.
By spotlighting ASHA workers with this film about love and family values, the organizers hope to give them some well-deserved recognition for all that they do, often without much applause.