No, 'Dhurandhar' actor Rakesh Bedi wasn't paid ₹1cr bonus

The speculation about Bedi's bonus began after another report quoted a source who claimed that the actor was initially paid ₹50L for Dhurandhar and its sequel. After the second film's success, director-producer Aditya Dhar , along with his brother-business partner Lokesh Dhar, reportedly gave him a ₹1 crore check as a bonus. This would have effectively doubled his fee for the franchise.

Film's impact

Vivek Sinha also became part of rumors

The sequel to Dhurandhar, released on March 19, is set to cross the ₹1,800cr mark. The first installment had already earned ₹1,300cr. This massive success has led to speculation about the fees earned by other actors in the film. These rumors even prompted fans to seek financial help from actor Vivek Sinha, who played a terrorist in the film. He clarified that he hasn't received between ₹60L-₹1cr for his role as claimed by some people.