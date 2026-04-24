No, 'Dhurandhar' actor Rakesh Bedi wasn't paid ₹1cr bonus
What's the story
Rakesh Bedi, who played the memorable character of Jameel Jamali in the blockbuster film Dhurandhar, has reportedly not received a ₹1 crore bonus for his performance. The news was denied by both Bedi's manager and co-star Danish Pandor. Speaking to Screen, Bedi's manager said, "It is fake news. We will release a video soon." Pandor also dismissed the reports, saying, "I am completely oblivious about this."
Payment details
This is what was said before
The speculation about Bedi's bonus began after another report quoted a source who claimed that the actor was initially paid ₹50L for Dhurandhar and its sequel. After the second film's success, director-producer Aditya Dhar, along with his brother-business partner Lokesh Dhar, reportedly gave him a ₹1 crore check as a bonus. This would have effectively doubled his fee for the franchise.
Film's impact
Vivek Sinha also became part of rumors
The sequel to Dhurandhar, released on March 19, is set to cross the ₹1,800cr mark. The first installment had already earned ₹1,300cr. This massive success has led to speculation about the fees earned by other actors in the film. These rumors even prompted fans to seek financial help from actor Vivek Sinha, who played a terrorist in the film. He clarified that he hasn't received between ₹60L-₹1cr for his role as claimed by some people.