'Lock Upp 2': Ram Kapoor reveals being molested in school
What's the story
Actor Ram Kapoor has opened up about being molested in school during a recent episode of the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The incident took place when he was 13 years old and studying in the eighth standard at a boarding school. He revealed that only his wife, actor Gautami Kapoor, knows about this traumatic experience.
Incident details
'He touched me under the blanket... I froze'
Kapoor revealed that a 10th-standard student molested him under the blanket while they were in their dormitory. "He touched me under the blanket, and there were almost 30-40 children around, so I froze." "I could not do anything. He continued to do so, and I did not know how to react." "I did not know what to do or not to do," he added.
Apology and healing
The abuser later apologized and they became friends
Kapoor shared that his abuser apologized to him a few weeks later. "Whenever he got a chance, he made sure to tell me that he was extremely sorry. It's weird, but the person who caused the trauma helped me come out of it, and we became good friends." "Actually, credit to him. He put in a lot of effort," added Kapoor.
Community views
Kapoor's views on the LGBTQ community
Kapoor also spoke about how this incident has shaped his views on the LGBTQ community. He said, "I don't feel any inhibition or fear. I don't feel anything negative for not being able to understand them, because of him." "He did not commit a mistake. He was curious, and he was feeling hormonal. We were teenagers, man." He added that after what the boy did to him, he tried very hard to help him heal.
Emotional disclosure
Fellow contestants, hosts praised him for his courage
Kapoor's revelation left his fellow contestants, Sufi Motiwala and Harshad Chopda, emotional. Hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh comforted him and praised his courage to share such a personal incident on a public platform. Kapoor also expressed uncertainty about how he would explain this incident to his children in the future. The show, also featuring Shilpa Shinde, Madhuri Jain Grover, and Dheeraj Dhoopar, streams on Netflix.