'Lock Upp 2': Ram Kapoor reveals being molested in school

Community views

Kapoor's views on the LGBTQ community

Kapoor also spoke about how this incident has shaped his views on the LGBTQ community. He said, "I don't feel any inhibition or fear. I don't feel anything negative for not being able to understand them, because of him." "He did not commit a mistake. He was curious, and he was feeling hormonal. We were teenagers, man." He added that after what the boy did to him, he tried very hard to help him heal.