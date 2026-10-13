'Ramayana' drops Kher-voiced Jatayu poster titled 'The Wings of Dharma'
Entertainment
The upcoming Ramayana movie just dropped a striking poster of Jatayu, voiced by Anupam Kher.
With intense eyes and wings spread wide, the title "The Wings of Dharma" really captures Jatayu's bravery and sense of duty: core themes from the epic.
Tiwari directs 2-part 'Ramayana' starring Kapoor
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this two-part film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.
Part one lands on November 5, 2026; part two follows on Diwali 2027.
Kher's role is key: Jatayu's heroic stand against Ravana highlights the story's focus on sacrifice and righteousness.