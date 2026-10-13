'Ramayana' drops Kher-voiced Jatayu poster titled 'The Wings of Dharma'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this two-part film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Part one lands on November 5, 2026; part two follows on Diwali 2027.

Kher's role is key: Jatayu's heroic stand against Ravana highlights the story's focus on sacrifice and righteousness.