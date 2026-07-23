When, where 'Ramayana' trailer will be unveiled at Comic-Con

The Ramayana trailer will be launched at SDCC during its set presentation in the 4,800-seater Ballroom 20. The discussion begins at 3:15pm PDT (or 3:45am IST on Friday).

However, a screenshot from PVR Pictures's official page suggests it will premiere in India at 10:00am on Friday. Some reports claim that the release time is actually 8:00am. The makers have only confirmed Friday as the date.