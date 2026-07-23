When, where 'Ramayana' trailer will be unveiled at Comic-Con
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will be unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on Thursday (local time). The film's lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash were spotted leaving Mumbai for the event on Wednesday. The panel discussion will also feature director Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, who will discuss the film's vision, production scale, character development, and adaptation for a global audience.
Release date
Trailer's release date confirmed by the makers
The Ramayana trailer will be launched at SDCC during its set presentation in the 4,800-seater Ballroom 20. The discussion begins at 3:15pm PDT (or 3:45am IST on Friday).
However, a screenshot from PVR Pictures's official page suggests it will premiere in India at 10:00am on Friday. Some reports claim that the release time is actually 8:00am. The makers have only confirmed Friday as the date.
Global strategy
'Ramayana's AI-assisted English-dubbed trailer
The makers of Ramayana are likely to present an English-dubbed version of the trailer at Comic-Con.
The production team has revealed that this version will use AI-assisted lip-sync technology, ensuring that the actors' lip movements correspond with the dubbed dialogue for international viewers.
This is part of their extensive global release strategy for the film.
Cast and crew
Meet the cast of 'Ramayana'
Ramayana features an ensemble cast, with Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as the antagonist Ravana.
The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, among others.
It is slated for a Diwali 2026 release.