Rampal shares BTS photos as 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' surpasses ₹1,300cr
Entertainment
Arjun Rampal is celebrating big after Dhurandhar: The Revenge smashed box office records, raking in over ₹1,300 crore worldwide since its March 19 release.
He shared some fun behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram and thanked fans for all the love.
Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' tackles Karachi underworld
Directed by Aditya Dhar, this sequel brings back Rampal alongside Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi.
The film dives into Karachi's underworld with real-life events like the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks woven into the plot.
Released in five languages, Dhurandhar 2's wide reach shows just how global Bollywood is getting these days.