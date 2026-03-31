Rampal shares BTS photos as 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' surpasses ₹1,300cr

Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' tackles Karachi underworld

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this sequel brings back Rampal alongside Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi.

The film dives into Karachi's underworld with real-life events like the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks woven into the plot.

Released in five languages, Dhurandhar 2's wide reach shows just how global Bollywood is getting these days.