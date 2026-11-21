Rana Daggubati-Nikkhil Advani back Oscar-qualified short film
What's the story
Actor-producer Rana Daggubati and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani have joined the Oscar-qualified short film We Were Here as executive producers. The film is written and directed by Pranav Bhasin. The project is currently in its Academy Awards campaign phase with support from several Indian and international industry figures, reported Variety India. Among its executive producers are actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Andrew Scott, playwright and activist V (formerly Eve Ensler), Peter S. Kim, Neha Kaul, and Nalini Sharma, among others.
Film plot
What is the film about?
The 11-minute comedy film tells the story of three retired men in an Indian city who think machines are taking over human jobs.
In protest, they begin posing as household appliances, turning their resistance into an unconventional campaign against technology.
The film uses this premise to explore anxieties around artificial intelligence, job displacement, and the fear of becoming irrelevant.
Film accolades
It has won several awards
We Were Here has been screened at over 80 international film festivals and has won more than 20 awards.
Some of its notable wins include the Audience Award at SXSW, the Canal+ Award at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, and Best Live-Action Short Film (15 Minutes and Under), and Best Comedy Short at Palm Springs International ShortFest.
This last win made it eligible for Academy Awards consideration.
Producer statements
'It takes courage and skill to create something...'
Advani said in a statement, "Watching an Indian short film take the festival circuit by storm has been extremely exciting for me as a filmmaker."
"It was then that I knew Pranav Bhasin had made something special."
Daggubati added, "It takes courage and skill to create something in 10 minutes that is both humorous and thought-provoking, and that was why I was drawn to We Were Here."
Team statement
Producer Yash Gonsai on the development
Producer Yash Gonsai said that the addition of Advani and Daggubati was beyond what they had imagined when they began making the film on a limited budget.
He added that support from established industry figures strengthened their confidence as the film entered awards season.
The film's key crew includes cinematographer Rajiv Malu, production designer Lavanya Grover, editor Pralay Valanju, and music composer Yash Sahai.