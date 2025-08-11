Next Article
Rana Daggubati summoned by ED in online betting case
Actor Rana Daggubati was called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday as part of a probe into illegal online betting apps and money laundering.
He's among 29 celebrities, including Vijay Deverakonda and Prakash Raj, named for allegedly endorsing these gambling platforms that made illegal profits.
Probe into celebrity endorsements
The ED is looking into how these apps were promoted online and whether endorsement fees to stars like Daggubati came from unlawful earnings. The case involves possible violations of gaming and IT laws.
Several other celebs, like Prakash Raj—who said he stopped promoting a gaming app back in 2017 for ethical reasons—have already been questioned as authorities try to uncover the full extent of celebrity involvement.