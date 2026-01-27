'Ranabaali' director responds to AI allegations

The first look of the upcoming period drama Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, was released on Republic Day. However, the video faced criticism for allegedly using artificial intelligence (AI) to create its visuals. In response to this, director Rahul Sankrityan has clarified that no AI was used in making the video.

Director's response Sankrityan clarified the issue on social media A film critic and founder of a Telugu cinema website shared the first look of Ranabaali on X (formerly Twitter), claiming it was largely created using AI. They said, "#Ranabaali glimpse is sensational. Largely created using AI, it highlights key aspects of the pre-Independence era." Sankrityan replied, "Thank you @idlebrainjeevi garu. But AI was not used, every frame was worked in older ways- invested months of time."

Twitter Post See the post here Thank you @idlebrainjeevi garu 🙏🏻.

But AI was not used, every frame was worked in older ways- invested months of time. https://t.co/fXQpLHJKAZ — Rahul Sankrityan (@Rahul_Sankrityn) January 26, 2026

Fan reactions Fans expressed gratitude for Sankrityan's clarification Fans of the film expressed their gratitude to Sankrityan for his clarification. One fan wrote on X, "Using AI makes work easier, and you will get desired output when properly done. Using ai doesn't mean bad work or less effort to go with older ways just to sound worked hard." Another fan commented, "Idhe dedication needed (This is the dedication we need)," while a third agreed, saying, "Mad dedication."

