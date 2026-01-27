'Ranabaali' director responds to AI allegations
What's the story
The first look of the upcoming period drama Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, was released on Republic Day. However, the video faced criticism for allegedly using artificial intelligence (AI) to create its visuals. In response to this, director Rahul Sankrityan has clarified that no AI was used in making the video.
Director's response
Sankrityan clarified the issue on social media
A film critic and founder of a Telugu cinema website shared the first look of Ranabaali on X (formerly Twitter), claiming it was largely created using AI. They said, "#Ranabaali glimpse is sensational. Largely created using AI, it highlights key aspects of the pre-Independence era." Sankrityan replied, "Thank you @idlebrainjeevi garu. But AI was not used, every frame was worked in older ways- invested months of time."
Twitter Post
See the post here
Thank you @idlebrainjeevi garu 🙏🏻.— Rahul Sankrityan (@Rahul_Sankrityn) January 26, 2026
But AI was not used, every frame was worked in older ways- invested months of time. https://t.co/fXQpLHJKAZ
Fan reactions
Fans expressed gratitude for Sankrityan's clarification
Fans of the film expressed their gratitude to Sankrityan for his clarification. One fan wrote on X, "Using AI makes work easier, and you will get desired output when properly done. Using ai doesn't mean bad work or less effort to go with older ways just to sound worked hard." Another fan commented, "Idhe dedication needed (This is the dedication we need)," while a third agreed, saying, "Mad dedication."
Film details
'Ranabaali' is a collaboration between Deverakonda and Sankrityan
Ranabaali marks the third collaboration between Deverakonda and Mandanna after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. It is also the second film of Deverakonda with Sankrityan after Taxiwaala. The movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series. It is set to be released worldwide on September 11. Set in the 19th century between 1854-1878, Ranabaali aims to tell a story of "genocide worse than Hitler's Holocaust" based on "multiple real accounts, oral histories, and suppressed records."