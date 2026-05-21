Ranbir Kapoor leases out Bandra apartment for ₹11L/month

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has rented out his apartment, Vastu, in the upscale Pali Hill area of Bandra West, Mumbai . The seventh-floor apartment in the Vaastu Building has been leased to Aditya Shukla for five years at a monthly rent of ₹11L with a 5% escalation clause. The deal also includes a security deposit of ₹45L, as per documents accessed by Zapkey, via Hindustan Times.

New home Meanwhile, Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have moved into ancestral home Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, with their daughter Raha, have since moved into the renovated Krishna Raj bungalow, the Kapoor family's ancestral home in Mumbai. The property, reportedly valued at around ₹250cr, is among Mumbai's most expensive celebrity residences. It was renovated over several years and completed in 2025. A special room has been dedicated to Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in 2020 after a long battle with leukemia.

New investment Recently, he bought land parcel in Ayodhya Recently, Kapoor also bought a land parcel at The Sarayu, a premium plotted development in Ayodhya by The House of Abhinandan Lodha. The 2,134 sq ft plot was acquired for around ₹3.31cr and is part of a 75-acre development along the Sarayu River. This project will feature a clubhouse with over 35 lifestyle amenities and a five-acre, fully vegetarian luxury hotel managed by The Leela.

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