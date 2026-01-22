Rani Mukerji missing out on National Award 'broke' parents' hearts

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji recently opened up about not winning the National Award for her performance in the 2005 film Black. Speaking to director and close friend Karan Johar at an event in Mumbai, she said it "broke" her parents' hearts. The film's director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali , and co-star Amitabh Bachchan won awards at the 53rd National Film Awards.

Career beginnings 'I think the way I have conducted my career...' Mukerji, who completed 30 years in cinema this year, shared that she started acting because her mother encouraged her to. She said, "I think the way I have conducted my career and my life since I was a teenager...I started off as an actor because my mum asked me to become one." "I realized that through the work I could do, I could probably give my parents a better life and see them happy and comfortable."

Award perspective 'It does hurt not getting the award...' Despite her disappointment, Mukerji said not winning the National Award was for the best. "It broke my father's heart, it broke my mum's heart." She said, "It does hurt not getting the award." "But it's good that it happened because very early in my life I realized that despite doing your best work, you might not get the appreciation you deserve." "You just have to keep striving for the best."

Advertisement