Ranjith's 'Vettuvam' starring Arya to release for 'Pongal' 2027
Entertainment
Pa Ranjith's next big action drama, Vettuvam, is set to hit theaters for Pongal in January 2027.
Starring Arya as Dharmarajan, the film dives into a gritty power struggle between rival groups.
The cast even trained in martial arts to make the action scenes feel real and intense.
Stuntman Raj dies during 'Vettuvam' stunt
The movie features Shabeer Kallarakkal, Kalai Arasan, Dinesh, and Sobhita Dhulipala (her first Tamil film post-marriage), with music by G V Prakash.
Production faced a heartbreaking setback when stuntman Mohan Raj lost his life while performing a car stunt for the film, a reminder of the risks behind those jaw-dropping action moments.