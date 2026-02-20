Ranveer Singh wraps up dubbing for 'Dhurandhar 2'

Film details

Cast and crew of 'Dhurandhar 2'

Dhurandhar 2 will see the return of Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, and Manav Gohil from the first part. Unlike its predecessor, the sequel will be released in dubbed versions in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Directed by Aditya Dhar, who also directed Dhurandhar (2025), the film is produced by Dhar B62 Studios and Jio Studios.