Ranveer Singh wraps up dubbing for 'Dhurandhar 2'
What's the story
Ranveer Singh, who headlined the blockbuster spy-action thriller Dhurandhar last year, has reportedly completed dubbing for its sequel, Dhurandhar 2. The news was confirmed by Variety India, which stated that Singh's voice was instrumental in conveying the intense emotions and vulnerability in his character Hamza Ali Mazari, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The film is set to release on March 19.
Film details
Cast and crew of 'Dhurandhar 2'
Dhurandhar 2 will see the return of Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, and Manav Gohil from the first part. Unlike its predecessor, the sequel will be released in dubbed versions in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Directed by Aditya Dhar, who also directed Dhurandhar (2025), the film is produced by Dhar B62 Studios and Jio Studios.
Release details
Anticipation around film and box-office predictions
The sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is expected to be a major box-office contender. The film is set to face stiff competition from Yash's upcoming release, Toxic, at the box office. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar (2025) earned a whopping ₹838.5 crore net in India and ₹1305.35 crore globally, according to Sacnilk.