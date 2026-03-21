'Dhurandhar 2' continues rampage, inches closer to ₹250cr mark

The much-anticipated film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar , has crossed the ₹200cr mark in India in just two days. Despite a drop in numbers on its second day of release, the movie still made a significant impact at the box office . On Friday (March 20), it collected ₹80.72cr net in India, taking its total net collection to ₹226.27cr and gross collection to ₹269.39cr, reported Sacnilk.

Box office performance Day-wise breakdown of the film's collection The film's preview shows on March 18, 2026, had set the stage for its success with an impressive collection of ₹43cr. This was followed by a further rise to ₹102.55cr on day one (Thursday) of its release. However, the second day (Friday) saw a drop of 21.3% in business. Nonetheless, the film is expected to continue its rampage over the weekend.

Language breakdown Language-wise collection and show timings The film was released in five languages, catering to a wider audience. The Hindi version contributed the most with ₹78.94cr, followed by Kannada (₹0.03cr), Malayalam (₹0.01cr), Tamil (₹0.44cr), and Telugu (₹1.30cr). The movie had 11,294 shows for previews on Wednesday with an occupancy rate of 64.8%. This number increased to 21,633 shows on Thursday with an occupancy of 67.8%. However, on Friday, it dropped to 20,125 shows and a 62.6% occupancy rate.

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