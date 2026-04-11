'Dhurandhar 2' slows down but crosses ₹1,055cr domestically

Despite the recent slowdown, Dhurandhar 2 has still managed to rake in impressive numbers. The film's total India gross collections stand at a whopping ₹1,262.06 crore, and its total India net collections are at ₹1,055.12 crore so far, reported Sacnilk. The film was released on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid previews on March 18.

International success

International success for 'Dhurandhar 2'

Despite the domestic slowdown, Dhurandhar 2 is still shining on the international stage. The film added ₹2 crore to its overseas collection on Day 23, bringing the total to ₹408 crore. This brings the worldwide collection of Dhurandhar 2 after a 23-day box office run to an impressive ₹1,671.26 crore. The film's success has been attributed to its engaging storyline and strong performances by its star-studded cast, including R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Sanjay Dutt.